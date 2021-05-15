Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,589.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

