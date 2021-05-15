Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.350-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $410 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.20 million.Plantronics also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Plantronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti raised Plantronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plantronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE PLT opened at $29.44 on Friday. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.30. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

