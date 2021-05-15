Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Issues Earnings Results

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Plantronics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.350-0.550 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.35-0.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PLT traded down $7.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,259,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,784. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

