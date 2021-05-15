Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.980-0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. 4,721,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

PAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.03.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.