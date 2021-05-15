PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $3,098.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001250 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,952,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

