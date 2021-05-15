Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.05). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.87) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.78) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($10.78) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 7.47.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.70).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

