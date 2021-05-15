Piper Sandler Raises Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $131.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QTWO. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $93.99 on Thursday. Q2 has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.21 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,350 shares in the company, valued at $31,622,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 80,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $9,027,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,079,154.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,846 shares of company stock worth $20,728,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Q2 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

