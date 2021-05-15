Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Hold Rating at Truist Securities

Truist Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued a hold rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.75.

NYSE PXD opened at $157.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 153.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

