PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.10

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and traded as high as $9.22. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 61,325 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCK. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 989.1% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 184,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 167,873 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 19.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 372,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

