Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 26,510 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,510 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of The Timken worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Timken by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in The Timken by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Timken by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in The Timken by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Timken by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.14.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

In other The Timken news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $248,123.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,764,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares in the company, valued at $23,754,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,524 shares of company stock worth $13,898,620. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

