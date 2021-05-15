Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 10,060 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $179.17 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $180.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.94.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

