Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 2.88% of Marlin Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000.

FINM opened at $9.68 on Friday. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

