Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $3.96 Million Investment in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,000.

NASDAQ FMIVU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01. Forum Merger IV Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Forum Merger IV Company Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

