Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

PHUN stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $89.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 12.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.34.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative net margin of 186.72% and a negative return on equity of 5,811.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Phunware will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 236.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 52,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 54.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 43,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Phunware by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

