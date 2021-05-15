Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSXP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of PSXP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 568,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,492. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.