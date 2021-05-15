Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,301,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436,243 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $204,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

PM stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.21 and a 52-week high of $98.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.41. The firm has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.