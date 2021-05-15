Philip D. Eigenmann Sells 10,861 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of MTCH opened at $142.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of -215.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.
About Match Group
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.