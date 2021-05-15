PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) General Counsel Sells $816,439.00 in Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $816,439.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Michael Herrman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Robert Michael Herrman sold 15,655 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $567,493.75.

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Michael Herrman sold 16,119 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $584,313.75.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $24,010,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 559,606 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,596,000 after purchasing an additional 330,042 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,975,000 after purchasing an additional 258,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PetIQ by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,045 shares in the last quarter.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

