Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to post $8.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.36 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $5.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $29.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.83 billion to $33.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Performance Food Group.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.