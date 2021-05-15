Pendle Market Capitalization Tops $25.96 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $25.96 million and $1,851.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00003244 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00095178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.70 or 0.00542284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.41 or 0.00235003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $568.48 or 0.01177984 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $585.72 or 0.01213695 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

