Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.63 million-$150.31 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.52 million.

NYSE:PEB traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,944. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

