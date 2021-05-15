Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Lowered to $417.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $417.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $422.76.

PAYC stock opened at $326.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.75. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $252.33 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 115.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

