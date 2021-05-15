Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $420.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $490.00 to $420.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $422.76.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC opened at $326.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $252.33 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $372.47 and a 200-day moving average of $396.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.71, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in Paycom Software by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 11,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.