Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Trading Down 4.4%

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.49. 3,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 487,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAX. Bank of America began coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.54.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth $7,163,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth $1,763,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth $1,402,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth $21,527,000.

Patria Investments Company Profile (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

