Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRTY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:PRTY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,314,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,733. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 4.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.19. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $10.28.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

