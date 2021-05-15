Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion.
Shares of NYSE PSN traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.27. The company had a trading volume of 222,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,723. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Parsons Company Profile
Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.
Further Reading: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.