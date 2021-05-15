Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion.

Shares of NYSE PSN traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.27. The company had a trading volume of 222,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,723. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded shares of Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parsons from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.