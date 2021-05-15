Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion.

PSN stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.27. 222,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43. Parsons has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parsons from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Parsons has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

