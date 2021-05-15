Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion.
PSN stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.27. 222,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43. Parsons has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.
Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
About Parsons
Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.
