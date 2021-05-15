Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion

Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to announce $3.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.94 billion and the lowest is $3.71 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $14.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.08 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $15.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

PH opened at $321.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.68. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $148.22 and a 12-month high of $324.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

