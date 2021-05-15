Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. Park Aerospace has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.40 million, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,452,000 after buying an additional 142,145 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Park Aerospace by 2.6% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 767,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 683,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,029 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Park Aerospace by 45.7% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 487,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 152,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

