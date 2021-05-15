Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$26.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Parex Resources to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.28.

PXT stock opened at C$20.25 on Wednesday. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$218.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 3.2199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total transaction of C$1,527,173.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,332 shares in the company, valued at C$7,939,370.04.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

