Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 184,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,040,866 shares.The stock last traded at $29.99 and had previously closed at $33.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 210,157,983 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,038,000 after buying an additional 1,943,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after buying an additional 590,578 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,391,000 after acquiring an additional 402,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 793,643 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

