Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 74 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,788,971,000 after purchasing an additional 78,444 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after acquiring an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,053,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $774,468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $286.09 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.75 and a 200 day moving average of $248.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.83.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

