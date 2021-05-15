Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a peer perform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.67.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $12,861,988.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.