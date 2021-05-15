PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.71.

PCAR opened at $94.66 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,159,000 after purchasing an additional 178,837 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,608,000 after purchasing an additional 159,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

