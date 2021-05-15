Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.08 EPS

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.58 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $242.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Ovid Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OVID shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

