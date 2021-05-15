Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,887. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several analysts have commented on OTLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, COO Terry Dagnon sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $33,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,127,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,221.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

