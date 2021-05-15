Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will post $168.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $170.85 million. Orion Group posted sales of $183.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $685.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.05 million to $698.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $717.73 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $735.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Orion Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Orion Group by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,697,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Orion Group by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Orion Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 130,898 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.87. 127,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,209. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $178.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.67.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.