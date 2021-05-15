Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.63.

OESX opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.79 and a beta of 2.62. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.97 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth $70,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

