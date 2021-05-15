OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $207.19 million and $2.87 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00093282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00019926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.32 or 0.01170488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00067557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00115660 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00063868 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,410,239 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

