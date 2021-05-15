Origin Sport (ORS) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $292,322.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00029638 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00059815 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

