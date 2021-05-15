Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) Plans $0.08 Interim Dividend

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.41.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

