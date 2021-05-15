O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Sells $265,188.48 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ORLY opened at $553.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $530.12 and a 200 day moving average of $474.36. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.07 and a 12 month high of $568.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.70.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

