Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Announces Earnings Results

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $657.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.31. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

