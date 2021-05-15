Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director R Carter Pate Acquires 855 Shares

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director R Carter Pate acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $14,312.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,951.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $17.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research raised Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

