Oppenheimer Comments on Gladstone Investment Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gladstone Investment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GAIN. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $13.41 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $445.28 million, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at $191,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.