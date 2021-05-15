OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Price Up 5.8%

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.73 and last traded at $49.30. Approximately 524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 89,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.61.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $765.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $166,107.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,442,291.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,222,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 28.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,912,000 after purchasing an additional 142,675 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 53.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 73,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

