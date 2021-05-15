ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $53.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

OKE stock opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ONEOK by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 2.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in ONEOK by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

