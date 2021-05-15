Ondas (ONDS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Ondas to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $6.09 on Friday. Ondas has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

