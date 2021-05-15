Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.54 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.50.

Shares of OMCL traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,214. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.31 and its 200-day moving average is $122.51. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $60.52 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.62, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

