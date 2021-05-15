Omni Market Capitalization Tops $4.22 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Omni has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $564,811.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $7.50 or 0.00015705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.88 or 0.00636348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000170 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,208 coins and its circulating supply is 562,892 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.